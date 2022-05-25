Local

IndyGo to unveil new electric hybrid bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The future of public transit in Indianapolis is here.

Last July, IndyGo and Allison announced a new partnership that put 24 electric hybrid buses on the streets of Indianapolis. Allison also agreed to equip at least one IndyGo bus in 2022 with its eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

Bob McGowan, managing director for North American national accounts and transit growth at Allison Transmission, explains how the “Flex” bus works.

“It’s our new latest hybrid electric hybrid bus,” McGowan said. “It runs on all-electric mode for up to 50% of the time and then it connects to the engine to recharge the battery. So, it’s a bus that can electrify without the need for the charging infrastructure to charge that bus.”

Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo, says IndyGo will be the first transit company in North America with Allison’s new technology.

“It’s going to be able to reduce our fuel consumption by 25% over your typical average diesel fuel bus,” Black said. “It’s also just going to allow us to move one step closer to our commitment to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels, help protect the environment, produce zero emissions into the atmosphere, and be able to move closer to having a full zero-emission fleet.”

IndyGo and Allison will introduce the newly-equipped “Flex” bus on June 14 during the ‘Release the Flex’ unveiling party on Monument Circle. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed due to inclement weather.