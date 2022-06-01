Local

IndyGo unveils special Indy Pride bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo unveiled a colorful new bus Tuesday that features a special Indy Pride design.

The bus pulled out of IndyGo headquarters to the cheers of workers before a quick trip to the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

It will make its full debut during the Indy Pride Festival on June 11.

Carrie Black, spokesperson for IndyGo, says IndyGo wants everyone to feel comfortable and excited about public transit.

“When they see the bus, we want them to think about pride in all things,” Black said. “So, regardless of who you are, regardless of what your background is, regardless of how you identify, we want you to feel prideful about who you are and feel prideful about riding with IndyGo.”

Black says the bus will go into service after next Saturday’s festival.