IndyGo videos address Red Line traffic patterns

A Red Line station on Capitol Avenue just north of Washington Street. (WISH Photo/Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Red Line’s planned start of operations Sept. 1, IndyGo has released videos to help drivers navigate some of the new traffic patterns the bus rapid transit line will cause.

As the Red Line reaches completion, drivers and pedestrians will need to learn to navigate new lanes, stations and pavement markings that accompany the rapid transit line.

Videos available on the Red Line website’s “Rules of the Road” section show how to navigate several areas affected by the new route:

54th Street and College Avenue

30th and Meridian streets

18th Street and Capitol Avenue

Washington Street and Capitol Avenue

Maryland Street

Left turns on the portions of College Avenue and Meridian Street where the Red Line will be allowed only at intersections with traffic signals.

IndyGo said Friday that drivers could expect to see final lane configurations this week.