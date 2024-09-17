IndyGo wants feedback from riders so it can improve. Here’s how to share yours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve been on the IndyGo, you probably have some thoughts about your experience and how the service can improve. To get feedback from its riders, the agency recently launched its second annual Customer Perception Survey.

The agency says the results of the survey will help it to understand where it’s doing well and where it can improve.

“Gathering feedback from riders is always of tremendous value to us,” IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz said in a release. “Any time we can hear directly from our riders and receive honest feedback gives us the opportunity to boost the quality of our service and enhance mobility in Marion County.”

The survey is available online here, as well as in person at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center outside the front doors and at a kiosk inside the lobby, until Saturday.

Anyone who completes the survey and provides their contact information at the end will be sent one reloadable MyKey tap card with $4 of transit value. Limit one card per participant.

The transit value from this card can be transferred to an existing MyKey account, if applicable, to validate trips on IndyGo’s routes. For those who do not have an existing MyKey account, the card can be reloaded with fare at any ticket vending machine.