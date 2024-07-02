IndyGo’s new president and CEO talks priorities and future plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s only been a few months since Jennifer Pyrz was appointed President and CEO of IndyGO.

On Tuesday, Pyrz stopped by WISH-TV to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins on Daybreak about her transition into the role, current projects she’s tackling, and the plans she has for the future.

“I started at IndyGO in April 2020 as Chief Development Officer during the height of the pandemic,” Pyrz explained. “Transitioning to the interim role and now to CEO, I’ve gained a deep understanding of the agency’s operations and am excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Pyrz says she has three key areas for IndyGO safety.

Restoring ridership

“Our focus is on growing and restoring ridership, which took a hit during the pandemic,” Pyrz said. “We’ve seen encouraging growth, with ridership reaching 6.7 million rides in 2023 from 5.6 million in 2022. Initiatives like partnering with the Pacers for free rides during the NBA All-Star Weekend have been pivotal in this recovery.”

Sustainability

Regarding sustainability, Pyrz emphasized IndyGO’s transition to a maintenance phase after completing major construction projects like the Blue Line. “We’re committed to ensuring our services remain robust and sustainable well into the future,” she noted.

Safety

Pyrz says the safety of operators and customers is crucial. Current efforts include collaborative efforts with local emergency services and the introduction of a social services coordinator role to enhance community outreach.

When it comes to the much-anticipated Purple Line project, Pyrz shared exciting updates. “We are on track to open the Purple Line this fall, marking a transformative moment for our city,” she announced. “With upgraded infrastructure along 38th Street, including sidewalks and a multi-use path, this project aims to enhance mobility and accessibility.”

You can find additional details in the full interview above. For updates on IndyGO’s projects and developments, click here. For upcoming job opportunities, click here.