IndyGo’s Wellness in Transit program begins Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is launching a new healthcare pilot program, Wellness in Transit, on Tuesday.

IndyGo is partnering with Gennesaret Free Clinics for the program, which will provide free healthcare services in the form of a mobile medical clinic parked at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

Visitors do not need insurance to visit the clinic. Services will be available every Tuesday from May through October from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to IndyGo.

Inez Evans, IndyGo president and CEO, says this new service is vital because transit “directly impacts” a person’s ability to access services that improve their health and well-being.

“IndyGo’s mission centers around connecting our community to vital opportunities like this through mobility experiences,” Evans said. “The launch of this service at our transit center, in the heart of Indianapolis, will allow our program to have the greatest impact and reach the densest number of transit riders.”

Gennesaret Free Clinic serves thousands of people in Indianapolis every year, including many who are in poverty. The Gennesaret mobile clinic sites treat minor illnesses and injuries to prevent them from becoming something major in the future. This care includes free medical services and prescriptions.

IndyGo hopes to expand the program to include even more riders once the pilot is complete.