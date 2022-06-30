Local

IndyHumane hosting kitten adoption event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane will host a special kitten adoption event on Saturday with the goal of finding forever homes for more than 30 kittens.

The adoption event will run from noon to 4 p.m. in the foster lobby of the IndyHumane adoption center at 7929 Michigan Road.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and all kittens are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccines.

Kitten adoptions will be $35 for one and $50 for two. Only cash and Venmo will be accepted.

Check out all of the pets IndyHumane has up for adoption at the IndyHumane website!