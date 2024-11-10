IndyHumane hosts discounted pet adoption event Sunday

Cookie (left), Parker (center), and Magic (right). All three animals are up for adoption at IndyHumane. (Provided Photos/IndyHumane via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Month, IndyHumane is hosting a special adoption event on Sunday, offering discounted adoption fees for adult cats and dogs.

The event aims to raise awareness about the benefits of pet adoption and make it easier for potential pet owners to find a loving companion.

“Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Month is a great opportunity for the community to come together and support animals in need,” said Donna Casamento, CEO of IndyHumane. “We’re excited to partner with 317 Plumber for this event, and we hope it helps many of our animals find their forever homes.”

The adoption is also sponsored by 317 Plumber, which plans to cover the adoption fees for the first 15 adult pets adopted through IndyHumane’s guidelines.

With more than 300 animals currently in need of homes, IndyHumane is hopeful that the event will help match pets with families ready to provide a permanent home.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at IndyHumane’s facility at 7929 Michigan Rd.

The discounted adoption fees are a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested are encouraged to come early.