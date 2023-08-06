IndyHumane to host ‘Karen’ themed adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday, IndyHumane is hosting a free adoption event with a unique twist – it is “Karen” themed.

The shelter is partnering with Format Games, the creators of the board game called “Karen,” to host the event.

The game “Karen” is described on the Format Game’s website as “each player is going to sneak their own fake complaints in amongst hilarious REAL one-star reviews found online, to try and convince their opponents that THEY are the real Karen.”

Organizers of the event say all adopted dogs will be renamed “Karen” in honor of the game.

The game-themed adoption event is perfectly timed with Gen Con Indy 2023 – penned as North America’s largest gaming convention. which ends in Indianapolis on Sunday. Celebrating its 20th year in the city, the event draws in thousands of gamers, cosplayers, and pop culture fans from Indianapolis and across the world.

The adoption event will run from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at IndyHumane, 7929 N. Michigan Rd.

More about IndyHumane

IndyHumane is also providing free vaccinations for Indianapolis area pets with the purchase of certain services. The shelter says no-cost vaccines are made possible through Petco Love‘s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines for family pets in need to existing animal welfare partners, including IndyHumane.

IndyHumane says they are not a full-service clinic, do not offer general wellness exams, and do not treat sick or injured animals. If people’s pets are in need of urgent care or emergency services, they are asked to visit a full-service, emergency clinic.

Appointments are required. Pet owners can schedule vaccine appointments at either the Michigan Road Vaccine Clinic or the Downtown Clinic here. The shelter says the offer is only valid while supplies last.

People in need of spay/neuter services can visit Spay/Neuter Clinic page.

To learn more about how to adopt, visit IndyHumane’s website. Those looking for their next fur-ever friend can see the animals available at the shelter here.