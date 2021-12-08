Local

IndyHumane joins initiative to find animals homes during the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Shelters in Indiana are crowded and adoptions have slowed.

With the holiday season, IndyHumane staff said no pet should have to be without an adoptive family.

The local animal shelter has joined the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” initiative for reduced-fee adoptions for $25 or less now through Dec. 20.

The initiative is put on by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. The effort has helped more than 67,758 pets find homes in shelters throughout the county. More than 220 shelters in 40 states participate. That includes six different local shelters in Indiana, including:

