Local

IndyHumane offering discounted dog adoptions during ‘DOGust 1st’ celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to add a furry friend to the family? You won’t want to miss a special adoption event going on this week at IndyHumane.

IndyHumane is teaming up with North Shore Animal League and the cryptocurrency token Baby Doge to celebrate “DOGust 1st,” the universal birthday for all rescue dogs.

Since the actual birth dates for most rescued dogs are unknown, North Shore Animal League America created DOGust 1st to celebrate all rescue dogs — those adopted and those still in shelters awaiting loving homes. The five shelters that record the most adoptions during DOGust 1st will win monetary prizes through the partnership with Baby Doge.

To celebrate this special time, IndyHumane is offering $75 off adoption fees for large dogs.

IndyHumane, located at 7929 N. Michigan Rd., is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

Adoptions are by appointment, which can be scheduled online. Anyone interested in adopting a smaller dog, cat, or kitten is also welcome to set up an appointment.

Visit the IndyHumane website to see the dogs and cats up for adoption.