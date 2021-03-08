IndyHumane participates in world’s largest pet adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane is taking part in the world’s largest pet adoption event. All pet adoption fees are 50% off for the weeklong celebration.

It’s all to help find homes for animals at IndyHumane.

It’s called the Tour for Life and IndyHumane is partnering with North Shore Animal League America for the event.

The goal is to generate awareness of the plight of homeless animals, not only in Indianapolis, but across the country.

The same event is taking place in 53 other cities and towns in 37 states.

Those interested in the event must visit indyhumane.org. The website is updated in real time so all animals on the website at any given time are available for adoption.

An online application must be completed specifically for the animal of interest and you must choose a time frame so the adoption team can virtually speak meet you. This is required before a meet and greet at the facility.

Adoption is by appointment only.

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are available.

The event goes until Sunday, March 14.