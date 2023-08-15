IndyHumane receives grant for senior dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane received an $11,000 grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization for senior dogs.

The grant will help with the cost of medical and dental care, which is about $440 per dog, for at least 25 senior dogs pulled from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in 2023.

“Dogs like Prince – a sweet 7-year-old who was surrendered to IACS after being found as a stray,” IndyHumane said in a Tuesday release. “He was then transferred to IndyHumane where he received a full senior work up which can include blood work, urinalysis, full veterinarian exam, dental work, and X-rays.”

Prince is now fully healthy, in foster care, and available for adoption.