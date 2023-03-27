IndyHumane seeks volunteers for summer program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane is in need of teen volunteers looking to work for the organization’s popular summer camp program.

Gabby Hoyt, volunteer coordinator for the summer camp, says the program is one of the most popular events the organization has to offer, and says the jobs provide an excellent learning experience.

“Our camp counselors learn not only important skills around caring for animals, but also leadership skills, patience, and responsibility,” Hoyt said.

IndyHumane’s summer camp runs from June 26 to July 31. They are hiring volunteer staff ages 14 through 23, and available positions include Critter Care Staff, Junior Camp Counselors, and Media Camp Counselors.

Applications for any position in the camp are due April 15. For more information on the summer camp and full job descriptions, visit their webpage.