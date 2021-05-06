Local

IndyHumane takes part in worldwide push to find pets forever homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is a big push for pet adoption throughout the month of May. Shelters across the world, including in Indiana, are working to find rescue animals their forever homes.

IndyHumane is taking part in the global pet adoptathon.

The shelter is offering discounts on adoption fees to help more cats and dogs find loving homes. People will get $50 off dog adoption fees and half off of all cat or kitten adoption fees from May 1 through May 31.

Indy Humane is partnered with North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, for the 27th year of the Adoptathon. Currently, around 2,000 shelters are participating.

The COVID-19 pandemic means there are some changes to the Adoptathon. People must make an appointment online.

Indy humane is open Tuesday through Saturday. People interested in rescuing a pet should fill out an adoption application online before going to the shelter at 7929 North Michigan Road in Indianapolis.