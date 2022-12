Local

IndyHumane to offer discounted adoption fees Friday and Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer discounted adoption rates on Friday and Saturday, the clinic announced Wednesday.

As the shelter remains over capacity, IndyHumane hopes the event will help connect adoptable pets with families.

The cost of pets will be:

PET PRICE Cats $25 Kittens $30 Dogs $50 Puppies $150 Provided by IndyHumane

To learn more about adopting a pet from IndyHumane, click here.