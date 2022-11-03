Local

IndyHumane waives senior pet adoption fees for November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane is waiving senior pet adoption fees for the month of November as part of “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” the adoption clinic announced Thursday.

Anyone looking to adopt an animal over seven is typically charged a senior pet adoption fee. IndyHumane says they have many senior pets awaiting adoption.

Senior pets at IndyHumane are trained and adoption ready through a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization. The organization is aimed at saving senior dogs.

The grant given to IndyHumane provides medical and dental care to senior dogs.

To adopt a senior dog, click here.