Local

IndyHumane waives senior pet adoption fees for November

Senior dog Eloise (Provided Photo/IndyHumane)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane is waiving senior pet adoption fees for the month of November as part of “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” the adoption clinic announced Thursday.

Anyone looking to adopt an animal over seven is typically charged a senior pet adoption fee. IndyHumane says they have many senior pets awaiting adoption.

Senior pets at IndyHumane are trained and adoption ready through a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization. The organization is aimed at saving senior dogs.

The grant given to IndyHumane provides medical and dental care to senior dogs.

To adopt a senior dog, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy Lights to be rebranded as Indy NXT, announces 2023 schedule

Sports /

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

National /

Prosecutors: Man sentenced to 64 years for January murder

Crime Watch 8 /

Sip, shop, socialize, support women’s development at ‘Whoopla!’ event

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.