Indy’s ALL IN Music & Arts Festival won’t happen in 2024

Concertgoers enjoy the music of Tenacious D during the 2023 ALL IN Music & Arts Festival in Indianapolis. Organizers have promised a "bigger and better" festival in 2025 after pulling the plug on the 2024 event. (Provided Photo/ALL IN Music & Arts Festival via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will not be an ALL IN Music & Arts Festival in 2024, event organizers have announced.

“We are disappointed to share that we will not be holding the 2024 edition of the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival. We hosted two amazing and successful editions of ALL IN – 2022 and 2023,” the ALL IN Team said Friday on Facebook.

Organizers didn’t offer a reason for the decision but said they are “taking the year off” and plan to return “bigger and better” in 2025.

The two-day music and culture festival was held in September 2022 and 2023 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center. Headliners included Tenacious D, Portugal. The Man, Cage the Elephant, John Daryl Hall & John Oates, The Rob Dixon Trio, and Umphrey’s McGee.

“We know that we’ve created something special, and we appreciate all of you that have attended and supported us,” festival ortganizers said on Facebook. “ALL IN is ALL about the music and the experience at the most convenient and comfortable festival in America, and truly one of the best.”

Fans were invited to follow the festival on social media for updates.