Indy’s annual Strawberry Festival returns in June

Strawberries seen displayed on the shelves of Wroclaw Market Hall, one of the biggest traditional markets in the city. (Photo by Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strawberry lovers, rejoice! Indy’s annual Strawberry Festival, hosted by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral, is returning in June.

The festival, now in its 56th year, will take over Monument Circle on June 9, marking the event’s return to its customary date on the second Thursday of the month. The coronavirus pandemic pushed last year’s festival to September.

(Graphic Provided/Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral)

Homemade strawberry shortcakes will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies run out!

The “Works” is $8 and includes a shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, and whipped topping. Single items can be purchased á la carte for $2 each. Cash and credit care will be accepted. Bulk and pre-sale orders can be purchased ahead of time via email.

The congregation says it expects to bake over 10,000 homemade shortcakes and serve nearly 4 tons of strawberries.

Visit the Indy Strawberry Festival website for more event information.