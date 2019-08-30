Indy’s art season kicks off with ‘Start with Art’ 2019 luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Arts Council of Indianapolis celebrated the official start of the 2019-2020 Indy arts season on Friday.

The 33rd annual Start with Art luncheon kicked off the season with this year’s message focused on diversity and inclusion in the arts.

“Just talk about what we have in common rather than working through committing to the struggle of what we don’t have in common, and holding those things as important and special,” keynote speaker Xavier Ramey said.

People packed out the grand ballroom at the JW Marriott downtown for the luncheon. There was poetry, music and dance for everyone to enjoy, highlighting some of the best art the city has to offer.

News 8’s Randall Newsome spoke to patrons of the event about what the event means to not only the artists, but the entire community.

“It’s another way for community to support arts and culture and that’s incredibly important in this country and around the world,” Janet Allen with the Indiana Repertory Theatre said.

“We all have our creative selves and I would like for Indianapolis to celebrate their creative selves,” Start with Art co-chair Deborah Asante said.

If you’re curious in what kind of economic impact art has in the city of Indianapolis, the numbers say it all.

President and CEO of the Arts Council Julie Goodman says art brings the city an average of $440 million a year.

