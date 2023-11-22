Indy’s Circle of Lights nominated for national award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy’s most time-honored holiday tradition, Circle of Lights, is nominated for the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.”

According to USA Today, Circle of Lights is in the top three out of 10 cities. Hoosiers can show their holiday spirit by voting daily in the USA Today poll until it closes on Nov. 29.

Downtown Indy Inc. is teaming up with IBEW 481 to illuminate the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Monument Circle. IBEW volunteers strung 52 garland strands with 4,784 colored lights on the monument to create one of the country’s largest volunteer-fueled holiday displays.

Circle of Lights dates back to 1962 when the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Monument was turned into the world’s largest Christmas tree.

On Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Indianapolis will celebrate the 61st anniversary of Circle of Lights by “flipping the switch” during a special lighting ceremony.

Friday’s festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Monument Circle, with the lighting ceremony from 6- 7 p.m. The ceremony is one hour earlier than in years past, which organizers say is better for everyone.

Talented vocalists, musicians, and entertainers from central Indiana will perform at Friday’s ceremony. There will also be a live DJ. Visitors can also expect vendors and other activities from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Pedestrians should plan to enter Monument Circle from the east and west spokes of Market Street and the north spoke from the intersection of Meridian and Ohio streets. Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility will be on the west spoke.

Want to get in on the fun? Consider volunteering for the clean-up crew! You’ll earn parking, dinner, and holiday swag.