Indy’s first selfie museum experience to open at Castleton Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a fan of selfie-taking, there’s a new place coming to Indianapolis that plans to turn your photo into an experience.

The idea first came to owner Chesia Torrence back in April when she held a 30-day pop-up test run inside of her original business, The Silver Centre Event Hall.

Torrence said the event was such a success that she decided to open an entirely new venture called The Selfie Centre.

Inside The Selfie Centre, you can freely travel through more than 20 social media-worthy rooms in a multisensory exhibit. You can book an hour-long session with family and friends and hold your own impromptu or specially themed photoshoot.

Watch the videos to hear more from Torrence about what inspired her to bring this new experience to Indianapolis and watch All Indiana’s Randall Newsome get into a tussle with The Grinch.

The Selfie Centre officially opens Friday.

Every weekend in the month of December, from 2p.m. to 5p.m., the Grinch will make a special appearance and be available to take photos with guests celebrating the holiday season.

More important notes for visitors: