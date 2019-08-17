Indy’s Go Girl Triathlon welcomes hundreds of female athletes to Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of female athletes took part in the 11th annual Go Girl Triathlon on Saturday.

The women’s only race took place at Eagle Creek Park and kicked off at 8 a.m. with a 500-meter swim.

A 10-mile bike ride and 3-mile run followed.

As part of Saturday’s race, participants could make donations to benefit the Julian Center — the largest organization supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the state. 

Some athletes told News 8 they loved how the women’s only race was designed to support one another.

Race director Don Carr said the great thing about Go Girl is that it’s a race meant for everyone.

He says the race welcomes first-time triathletes as well as the elites.

Saturday’s finishers received a Go Girl finisher’s medal and t-shirt.

For more information about the event or other Tuxedo Brother run races, click here.

