Indy’s New Direction Church to host annual Back 2 School event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Direction Church wants to help families in Indianapolis prepare for the start of the new school year.

NDC will host thousands of kids for its annual “Back 2 School” event, but this year, leaders are planning a block party on Saturday, July 20.

The Back 2 School Block Party aims to assist families in Indianapolis in preparing for the upcoming school year by providing essential supplies and services at no cost. Members have been passing out flyers in hopes of recruiting more kids to the free event.

As of early July, more than half (55%) of back-to-school and college shoppers have already begun buying items for the upcoming school year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Experts also suggest most families will spend about $875 to get their students prepared. College students may shell out $1365 at the beginning of the school year.

The Back 2 School Block Party is Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at New Direction Church’s east side location, 5330 E. 38th St. Six city blocks along 38th Street will be closed for the event, all the way to 5640 E. 38th St.

New Direction Church says students can expect free food, backpacks, school supplies, school uniforms, school sneakers. There will also be free haircuts, hairstyling, and dental screenings.