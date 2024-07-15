Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy’s New Direction Church to host annual Back 2 School event

by: Brittany Noble
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Direction Church wants to help families in Indianapolis prepare for the start of the new school year.

NDC will host thousands of kids for its annual “Back 2 School” event, but this year, leaders are planning a block party on Saturday, July 20.

The Back 2 School Block Party aims to assist families in Indianapolis in preparing for the upcoming school year by providing essential supplies and services at no cost. Members have been passing out flyers in hopes of recruiting more kids to the free event.

As of early July, more than half (55%) of back-to-school and college shoppers have already begun buying items for the upcoming school year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Experts also suggest most families will spend about $875 to get their students prepared. College students may shell out $1365 at the beginning of the school year.

The Back 2 School Block Party is Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at New Direction Church’s east side location, 5330 E. 38th St. Six city blocks along 38th Street will be closed for the event, all the way to 5640 E. 38th St.

New Direction Church says students can expect free food, backpacks, school supplies, school uniforms, school sneakers. There will also be free haircuts, hairstyling, and dental screenings.

The layout of the 2024 Back 2 School Block Party to be hosted by New Direction Church on July 20, 2024. (Provided Photo/New Direction Church via Facebook)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mass Ave Starbucks looks to...
Business /
James Sikking, star of ‘Hill...
Entertainment /
River Seine ruled still not...
Sports /
Officials warn public of toll...
Crime Watch 8 /
Anger, anxiety loom over Republican...
National News /
State employment at record high,...
News /
Fishers Event Center announces first...
Entertainment /
1 person killed in Marion,...
Local News /