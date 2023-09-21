Indy’s Thirteenth Hour Haunted House returns with new thrills for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Thirteenth Hour Haunted House in Indianapolis is back for the 2023 season and there are plenty of new hair-raising, spine-tingling things to explore.

Travel to a distant past with Cartocker Expeditions, a journey that’s not for the faint of heart. You’ll be hit with high-tech scares, massive sets, and scenes that’ll have you fully immersed.

But that’s not all! How about taking a visit to the Widows Walk Cemetery? It’s like stepping into a spooky New Orleans graveyard, with crypts overlooking a spooky lake. And, the special effects will give you goosebumps.

Now, if you’ve been to the Thirteenth Hour before, you’ll want to check out the revamped Cathedral of Souls. They’ve reimagined 75% of it for 2023. Folks can also dive into Mine No. 13 for some seriously eerie encounters, total darkness, and a hair-raising endless tunnel finale. Another feature is Purgatory, which offers towering photo spots and special events in October.

This haunt, an Indy Halloween tradition, draws locals and visitors seeking a thrill. Throughout the season, brave souls can explore the unknown at the Thirteenth Hour for an experience they won’t forget!

The haunt runs on the weekends now until the end of October, so, grab a ticket today and reserve your spot! The Thirteenth Hour is open from 8:15 p.m.