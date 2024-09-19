IndyVolved brings 100+ organzaions looking for volunteers to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a hundred organizations will be looking for volunteers to join them at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Thursday afternoon.

IndyVolved is touted by organizers as the city’s largest civic engagement event. It brings together nonprofits and other groups encouraging people to get involved.

It’s put on by IndyHub, a nonprofit that looks to engage 20 and 30 -year olds, so they become part of the community they live in.

President Al Carroll says people who get involved tend to stay in the city.

“This event is really for anyone who’s interested in finding more opportunities to get involved in Indianapolis,” Carroll said. “Our goal here is to have … a broad selection of opportunities for folks to choose from … If they put in that time, energy and investment, they want to see the benefits of it long-term.”

Each organization will have information on what they do and how to get involved.

The groups range from food pantries and animal welfare groups to creative organizations and recreational sports.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is one of those nonprofits looking for volunteers.

Megan Iazeolla, director of volunteer and community engagement for BBBSCI, says the organization attends the fair every year.

“These people that are coming and vending at this event are people who are volunteering,” Iazeolla said. “They are people who are already invested in the community. So what better place to look for people who would be great mentors.”

IndyVolved runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The event is open to all ages. Organizations will have plenty of activities set up and the fairgrounds’ vendors will be selling food.

Parking at the fairgrounds is free for the event. Admission is also free, but organizers ask people to register online.