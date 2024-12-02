Hero rescues infants left on roadside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two infants are safe after being taken in a stolen car. Police recovered the car, but the suspect who stole it is still on the loose.

The infant girls, aged 4- and 5-months old, were found by a man on Riley Street. They were still strapped in their car seats and found in a ditch.

Police said someone stole the car on Gimber Street, just east of I-65 on the southeast side of Indy. Minutes later, an officer found the car a few miles away on Riley Street.

An Indianapolis man, celebrating his birthday and preparing for work, spotted the girls strapped in car seats in a ditch just across the street.

“He did what any good person would do. He got those infants to shelter and was able to call 911. Our officers subsequently notified our Missing Person detectives at the Gimber Street address, and again, this was an outcome we wanted,” IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said.

The girls were found approximately ten minutes from where the car was taken. Details surrounding the circumstances of the kidnapping and the children’s location before their recovery remain unclear.

The man, dubbed a “hero” for his swift actions, wishes to remain anonymous and noted he was picking up a package when he spotted the two abandoned car seats.

“It makes me feel good as a police officer here in Indianapolis and, not only to be a police officer here, but to live here and know that we still have good people within our community doing the right things for the right reasons at the right time. He was able to do what he did, and I can’t thank him enough!” said Officer Young.

The man took the girls inside for warmth until they were safely reunited with their parents. However, IMPD warns against leaving vehicles unattended in cold weather to avoid situations like this.

“It’s not a good idea to let your car warm up as we go into winter months, especially if you have a child. Again, our number one priority was to make sure these children were found safely, which they were. Our next priority is to figure out who is responsible. If you see anybody in this particular area or the vehicle, we are canvassing the area.”