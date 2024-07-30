Infant safely surrendered at Fishers Safe Haven Baby Box

Station 397 located in Fishers, Indiana where an infant was safely surrendered. (Photo Provided/ Fishers Fire Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An infant was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Fishers, according to a Facebook post made Monday.

The infant was surrendered at Station 397, located at 15109 E. 136th St.

Under Indiana’s Safe Surrender Law, caregivers can anonymously surrender an infant 30 days old or younger without facing prosecution.

Infants can be surrendered at fire departments, hospitals, emergency services stations or inside of Indiana’s 130 Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Upon receiving the infant, firefighters provided necessary medical care. The infant is now under the care of Indiana Children and Family Services, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

For more information, visit Indiana Department of Child Services.

Facebook post including details of infant surrendered at Station 397. (provided by Fishers Fire Department)