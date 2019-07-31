Initiative bringing more fresh produce options to far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several far east side grocery stores will soon have access to more affordable produce.

The Food Trust and Anthem Foundation teamed up to launch the initiative Tuesday.

Leaders say five more stores will now be part of the Indianapolis Health Food Retail Initiative, which will allow the stores to increase inventory and promote fresh produce. They will also provide health screenings, nutrition education and cooking lessons.

“Small stores, community stores, whether they’re small markets, mercados, produce markets and even gas station convenience stores can help play a really important role in meeting those needs for fresh and healthy foods,” Karen Shore said.

Officials say customers can participate in the “Heart Smart Program” that offers health food incentive coupons.