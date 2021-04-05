Local

Initiative looks to update, improve MLK Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s a new push to celebrate and improve on the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Indianapolis.

Allison Luthe, the executive director of the center, was on Daybreak Monday.

She explained the original purpose of the facility, how it’s expanded over the past five decades and some of the improvements that are needed for the building.

“We provide programming for neighborhood youth, ages zero to 24 and their families, and so we are running out of space,” Luthe said. “We really need to fix up our building so that we can grow.”

She also talked about the projects total cost, how to donate and how much longer people can give to the project.

If you would like to get involved, you can donate here.