Inmate dies at Howard County Jail

by: Jay Adkins
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate died at the Howard County jail due to heart-related issues, according to the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, an inmate identified as Donald L. Helton Jr., 64, was found unconscious and unresponsive. The medical section was called, and CPR was performed on Helton. Helton was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Helton’s body, and there were no indications of foul play.

Helton was serving time for charges of theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

