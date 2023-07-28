Inmate found unresponsive in Greene County Jail

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greene County Jail inmate was found in an unresponsive state by jail staff Sunday.

On Sunday, the Greene County Jail staff found 43-year-old inmate Jack Farmer in an unresponsive state. Jail staff initiated CPR and requested an ambulance. Farmer was taken by ambulance to the Greene County General Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for further treatment.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department requested an independent investigation from the Indiana State Police. That investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any further information.