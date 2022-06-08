Local

InnoPower Minority Business Conference set for June 16-17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fourth annual InnoPower Minority Business Conference, a two-day virtual event designed to bring together Black and brown business leaders and experts on Black talent development, is set for June 16 and 17 in Indianapolis.

Both days of the conference will be live-streamed on the WISH-TV website from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This will be the first time a Black-led business conference streams live on a major TV network in the Midwest.

The conference is part of Innopower Minority Business Week, which also includes two awards ceremonies and Design Thinking community sessions.

Just over 80 government and business leaders will take part in the conference, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Rep. André Carson, Mayor Joe Hogsett, and Andrea Neely, president and CEO of Simon Youth Foundation, according to Emil Ekyior, InnoPower CEO.

“It has really has created an environment in this space for experts–professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives–in our city to talk about, ‘How do we accelerate economic productivity in our black communities here in Indy?’. There’s a lot of activity out there today, but we want to make sure those activities are connected and leading to productivity for business owners,” Ekiyor said.

Panel discussions will focus on creating a culture of Black entrepreneurship and business ownership in Indiana and Black talent development and attraction in the Hoosier state.

“A lot of people are identifying Indiana as a destination, so we just want to accentuate that by show showcasing our talent and creating a space where people can share ideas and have respectable conversations about how we move the needle on things,” Ekiyor said.

Ekiyor says the way the community has embraced the conference has been amazing.

“We’re proud to say that we make this conference for the community. It’s not about InnoPower. It’s about all the organizations, all the activity happening in our community, and we just welcome everybody.”

Registration is still open for the conference, awards ceremonies, and Design Thinking community sessions. For more information, visit the InnoPower website.