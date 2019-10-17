Inside Indy’s full-contact haunted house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several people attend haunted houses with the big stipulation that the actors won’t touch you. If you’re one of those people, this haunted house is not for you.

Nightmare on Edgewood stretches through a series of warehouses at 1927 S. Meridian Street. It’s connected to the House of Trepidation, but unlike that house and many others in Indiana, the actors at Nightmare on Edgewood can (and will) touch your hair, grab your shoulders or arms, even try to pull you onto a gurney or operating table while you walk through the rooms.

“You’re paying to be entertained. You want to get scared,” said Paul Cook, who owns Nightmare on Edgewood with his brother. “You talk to a lot of the customers, they’ll tell you, that’s why they come here because they do put your hands on you.”

Cook said purchasing your ticket constitutes an agreement with the haunted house that the actors may touch you, splash you with water, or shout obscenities. Customers may also touch a wall panel with built-in 9-volt shocks.

“Some people don’t like it. That’s absolutely fine. This may not be the place for you,” said Cook. “But I encourage you to try it first to see how much they like it.”

Nightmare on Edgewood warning sign (WISH Photo)

The haunted house began 41 years ago at Edgewood Little League, according to Cook. It was used to raise money for the league, then went independent 11 years ago. This is its first year at the new location on the near south side of Indianapolis.

It features four experiences for $25: Conley Manor, Edgewood Sanitarium, the Dark Carnival and The Purge outdoors. For an extra $5, customers can also enter the Shadows Escape 3D sensory room for five minutes. You can also connect your experience at Nightmare on Edgewood with the haunted house next door, House of Trepidation.

Nightmare on Edgewood is open Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to midnight until Nov. 9, 2019. The house will boast a different on November 9: a blackout. All lights and sounds will go dark in the house and customers will be given a glow stick to light their way through the house.

“All of our actors will still be in play, all of our animatronics will still be in play. Complete darkness, complete silence. All you’ll hear is your screams,” said Cook.

Inside Nightmare on Edgewood (WISH Photo)

Watch the videos to see News 8’s Brenna Donnelly experience some of the sights and sounds of the haunted house with Paul Cook.