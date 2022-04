Local

Inskeep Ford highlights pet rescues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mustang drivers are ready to rev their engines for a good cause.

Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV and Bridget Davis of Inskeep Ford in Greenfield stopped by Daybreak Saturday morning to talk about it an event bringing together the love of cars and dogs.

National Mustang Day is Sunday, April 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2651 W. Main St. in Greenfield.

