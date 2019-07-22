Interactive tour to show hidden signs of teen drug misuse

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — An interactive tour at the Beech Grove City Hall shows parents the warning signs of substance abuse among teenagers.

The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative Indiana will give tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide families opportunities to tour a mock-up of a teen’s bedroom with guides pointing out red flags that often go unnoticed by a teen’s family and friends.

The mock bedroom is within a large trailer designed by law enforcement after visiting the homes of teens who overdosed.

More than $85,000 in grants have been provided to nearly two dozen cities and towns across Indiana. The grants assist each community’s unique effort to help Hoosiers affected by addiction and the opioid epidemic.