International GT Challenge coming to IMS in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another race is coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2020.

IMS announced Friday morning that they will play host to the Intercontinental GT Challenge from Oct. 1-4, 2020.

According to IMS, the Indianapolis 8 Hours will combine the two series race for the first time at the popular racetrack.

“Our loyal fans will love the ultra-competitive action of the Intercontinental GT Challenge and GT World Challenge America when it comes to IMS in October 2020,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The global endurance format, featuring the world’s best GT drivers and teams, guarantees fast and furious action from the start all the way to the checkered flag. Plus, there’s an incredible array of machinery on track from so many prestige manufacturers – it’s a car enthusiast’s dream weekend.”

The Indianapolis 8 Hours, which will be included in the 2020 GT World Challenge, will be the series’ first long-distance endurance race that will count toward the championship in decades.

