International School gears up to open new campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local private school is gearing up to welcome students to a new campus. School leaders just finished a unique summer camp to prepare students for the move while teaching them different languages.

Before this fall, the younger grades operated out of a building on the University of Butler’s campus. The International School of Indiana is the only school in the state to offer full language immersion for 3-year-olds through fifth grade, along with an international baccalaureate (IB) program for its high schoolers. News 8’s Amicia Ramsey checked out the inside of the new lower school, as it hosted a language summer camp. It was also the first time many students stepped inside.



The school partners with Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar school for the camp. HLG exposes ISI students to more than 70 world languages, the most of any university in the country. ISI’s head of school, Elizabeth Head, says this allows students and their families to better understand how people live and see the world.

“They have teachers all over the world teaching at IU every day. They work with us, and they send their IU teachers. They find people who have their skill set and bring it to the K-12 environment. So. That our students can benefit from their expertise, and we of course what we do with language immersion and multiculturalism, is a great fit,” Head said.

ISI is a private school, but financial assistance and scholarship opportunities are available. The first day of school for the entire campus is Aug. 9. It is still enrolling for the 2022-2023 semester, and they’re accepting applications.