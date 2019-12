INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lil Bub, an internet sensation who gave a face to special needs pets, has passed away.

It's me, Mike – BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home. – https://t.co/8pGC6fVy4a pic.twitter.com/trkosFT2uR — Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) December 2, 2019

Mike Bridavsky, Bub’s owner, said she passed away on Sunday.

Bub lived in Bloomington after being found in a toolshed in Unionville as a feral kitten.

Bub’s teeth never grew in and she had an underdeveloped lower jaw, as well as extra toes and larger-than-normal eyes.

Her social media celebrity helped raise more than $500,000 for homeless pets.