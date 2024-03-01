Intersection at state roads in Nashville to get upgrade

The crossing of state roads 46 and 135 is shown in November 2022 in Nashville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A popular route for visitors on the way to Brown County State Park and other attractions, the crossing for the state roads in the town of Nashville will be getting an upgrade.

Indiana Department of Transportation says its contractor Ragle Inc. could start the work as soon as Monday at state roads 46 and 135.

The intersection will receive improvements to the curbs, curb ramps, shoulders, and signals.

A news release from INDOT says, “Motorists can expect and should remain aware of temporary lane changes while work is in progress. Work is expected to be complete by early May, weather permitting.”

INDOT awarded Ragle a $1.3 million contact to improve the Nashville intersection and others in Bartholomew, Brown, and Morgan counties.