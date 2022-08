Local

Interstate 70 Westbound crash at Shadeland Avenue, entrance ramp closed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 70 westbound is closed for the next four hours, due to a crash at Shadeland Avenue and mile marker 88, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

According to INDOT, the entrance ramp is closed, and the right lane is blocked.

Updates on this crash will be provided.

No further information has been provided at this time.