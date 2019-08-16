Interstate closings, restrictions set for weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another weekend of road closures and restrictions is ahead for motorists in the metropolitan area.

The Indiana Department of Transportation asked drivers to plan ahead. Roads across the area have been closed for several weeks as contractors repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions on and around Indianapolis interstates.

INDOT also encouraged drivers to pay attention, drive distraction-free and slow down in work zones. Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be patrolling work zones and ticketing drivers for speeding, reckless driving and driving distracted. Also, INDOT crews and Hoosier Helpers will be out to make drivers aware of slowing traffic and upcoming work zones.

Construction work is weather-dependent in some cases. Updates will be posted on Twitter at @INDOTEast.

Closed

I-465 EB and NB from I-65 to I-70 on the southeast side continues through Aug. 24.

Detour: Thru-traffic can take I-70 EB through Indianapolis back to I-465 NB.

From I-74 WB: Motorists can take I-465 SB to I-65 NB to I-70 EB and back to I-465 NB.

I-69 SB: 116th Street collector lanes in Fishers: All lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

I-465 NB/WB from 56th/Shadeland to Fall Creek: All lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, and traffic will be diverted onto the Shadeland collector lanes. Drivers will still be able to go northbound in this area.

Lane restrictions

I-465 EB/SB from Fall Creek to I-70 interchange: The left two lanes will closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

I-465 NB from 71st Street to 86th Street: Only the left two lanes will be open from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

I-65 NB & SB from I-465 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street: Only two lanes will be open in each direction through Aug. 24.

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65: Only one lane will be open in each direction through Aug. 30. Also, ramps will be closed.

71st Street to I-465 NB: Lane restrictions will occur from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

I-465 NB to 86th Street: Lane restrictions will occur from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

116th Street to I-69 SB in Fishers: Lane restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

State Road 37 to I-69 SB in Fishers: Lane restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m Monday.