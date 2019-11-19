Investigation results in 6 drug arrests in Columbus

Photo of Johnathan Blair (top left), Christopher Tays (top center), Elizabeth Burton (top right), Ryan Hollman (bottom left), Christopher Battin (bottom center) and Victor Burton (bottom right). (Provided Photo/CPD)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Six people have been taken into custody following a narcotics investigation of a residence in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The department said officers conducted a traffic stop of 32-year-old Elizabeth Burton in the area of 7th Street and Central Avenue on Monday.

She was arrested after methamphetamine and a controlled substance were found in her vehicle.

Christopher Tays, 32, was also stopped in the area of 17th Street and Gladstone Avenue. He was also taken into custody with two outstanding warrants out for his arrest. Marijuana and a Suboxone strip were found in his vehicle.

A third vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Johnathan Blair, was also stopped by officers. During the stop, a canine was requested and 30 grams of meth were found in the vehicle.

Blair, and two passengers – 31-year-old Ryan Hollman and 57-year-old Victor Burton – were taken into custody.

A search warrant was then obtained and carried out on the detached garage behind a residence in the 2100 block of Caldwell Place.

Heroin, meth, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and narcotics packaging material were located during the search. Also, 33-year-old Christopher Battin was taken into custody.

All six were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where they face a number of preliminary drug charges.