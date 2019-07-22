Investigation underway after inmate found unresponsive

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive.

According to MCSO, 28-year-old Kerrington Tompkins was found unresponsive in the Marion County Jail just after 3 a.m. Monday, July 22.

Emergency medical personnel at the jail, members of the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services provided medical attention immediately.

Tompkins, just before 4 a.m., was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tompkins had been in the jail since July 20 on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth and driving while suspended.

