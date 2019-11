INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people on the city’s west side.

According to IMPD, officers found two people deceased in the 1000 block of Waldemere Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That’s near West Washington Street and Mickley Avenue.

IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said the cause of the deaths is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.