Investigators: Car strikes, kills bicyclist near Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A car struck and killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning along U.S. 35 just north of the city of Richmond, the Wayne County sheriff says.

A news release from Sheriff Randy Retter says the bicyclist had not been identified as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The bicyclist’s gender was not included in the news release.

Investigators believe the driver of a gold 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound at a high rate of speed when it drifted of the west side of U.S. 35 for an unknown reason and hit the bicyclist at Flatley Road. That’s just north of the I-70 interchange.

Callers to 911 informed authorities of the crash about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The male driver, who was not publicly identified in the sheriff’s release, was found after 6 a.m. Tuesday with injuries said to be consistent with a vehicle crash. A caller had told authorities a male was stumbling through the area around the 1400 block of Industries Road. The driver was taken to a Reid Health facility for a medical evaluation. His condition was not provided in the news release.

The release did not say any arrest had been made.