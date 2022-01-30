Local

Investigators seek help after fires destroy Madison County apartments

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators tweeted Sunday that they are seeking the public’s help to learn more about an early Friday morning fire that followed a Thursday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in Madison County.

A 911 caller alerted authorities to a kitchen fire about 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the building at 48 Skyview Drive in the Skyview Apartments. The apartment complex is just off State Road 32 near the Anderson Municipal Airport.

Eight apartments were damaged, and multiple occupants were displaced in the Thursday night fire, said a news release issued Thursday by Todd Harmeson, the public information officer for the Chesterfield-based East Madison Fire Territory.

Two residents of the apartments were treated at the Thursday night scene for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was treated at the scene after injuring a hand. A Chesterfield Police Department officer was taken to a hospital after suffering a “minor medical emergency” during the fire, the release said. All pets were safely evacuated.

The second fire was reported about 7:35 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming through roof of the apartment building at 48 Skyview Drive. The second fire totally destroyed the building. No one was injured.

An arson investigator from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is helping to determine the cause of the second fire.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to contact the fire department at 765-606-6909 or at pio@eastmadisonfire.com.