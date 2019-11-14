Investigators seek help identifying man, woman in connection to Henry Co. home invasion

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a recent home invasion in eastern Henry County and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Deputies are asking for help in identifying a man and a woman in connection to the crime.

According to ISP, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The man is described as being 5’6″ to 5″9″ tall, medium build and in his mid-40s. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and several more on his left shoulder and chest.

His hair is very short, wears glasses and has both ears pierced.

The female is also in her 40s, is of medium build and has blonde hair. She has a tattoo across her chest, according to ISP.

Police said the two are traveling in a black or blue Pontiac car.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-5669.