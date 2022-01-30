Local

Investigators seek help to learn more about fire at Madison County apartments

A 911 caller alerted authorities to a kitchen fire about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 27, 2022, at the Skyview Apartments in Chesterfield, Indiana. (Photo Provided/East Madison Fire Territory)

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators tweeted Sunday that they are seeking the public’s help to learn more about an early Friday morning fire that followed a Thursday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in Madison County.

A 911 caller alerted authorities to a kitchen fire about 5:40 p.m. Thursday at the Skyview Apartments. The apartment complex is just off State Road 32 near the Anderson Municipal Airport.

Eight apartments were damaged, and multiple occupants were displaced in the Thursday night fire, said a news release issued Thursday by Todd Harmeson, the public information officer for the Chesterfield-based East Madison Fire Territory.

Two residents of the apartments were treated at the Thursday night scene for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was treated at the scene after injuring a hand. A Chesterfield Police Department officer was taken to a hospital after suffering a “minor medical emergency” during the fire, the release said. All pets were safely evacuated.

Sunday’s tweet from East Madison Fire Territory did not specify what time the second fire happened early Friday morning, or what additional damage may have happened.

The cause of the fires has not been released.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to contact the fire department at 765-606-6909 or at pio@eastmadisonfire.com.