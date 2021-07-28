Local

Investigators to give final update on FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —On Wednesday IMPD, the FBI and officials from the U.S. Department of Justice will give a final update on the mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

Photo of the FedEx shooting victims.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Craig McCartt, Federal Bureau of Investigations SAC Paul Keenan and U.S. Department of Justice, Acting United States Attorney John Childress are expected to speak.

In April, eight people were killed when a 19-year-old man opened fire at the FedEx facility. The victims range from 19 to 74 years old. They were all employees at FedEx and worked in the building.

IMPD said Brandon Hole was the gunman and took his own life after the killings. To this day, it’s not been clear why he opened fire and on Wednesday there is hope to learn more about a motive.

Brandon Scott Hole (Photo Provided/IMPD)

Officials said Hole was a former employee at FedEx and last worked with the company in 2020. After the shooting, IMPD said Hole had two assault rifles that he bought legally in July and September of 2020. Just before that, in March of 2020, the FBI said Hole’s mother told law enforcement that he might try to commit suicide by cop.

The FBI said Hole was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by IMPD and a shotgun was taken from his home in March of 2020. However, Hole never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana’s “Red flag” law, because authorities did not seek such a hearing. No criminal violation was found in 2020.

